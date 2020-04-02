SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $66.52. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.74.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Steve Albrecht bought 11,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.54 per share, for a total transaction of $301,039.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,231. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.90 per share, for a total transaction of $587,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 430,801 shares in the company, valued at $16,327,357.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 31,287 shares of company stock worth $991,050 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,487,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 33,509.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 535,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,602,000 after purchasing an additional 533,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,022,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,702,000 after purchasing an additional 246,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,155,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,658,000 after purchasing an additional 234,844 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,807,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

