Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $583.03 million, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Smart Global has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Smart Global by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Smart Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Smart Global by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Smart Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in Smart Global by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

