Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SND. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Smart Sand from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Smart Sand from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Smart Sand from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SND opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $44.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $4.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SND. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the period. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

