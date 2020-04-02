SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $31.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

NASDAQ SDC opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $21.10.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $196.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,940,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,220,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after acquiring an additional 974,662 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,148,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 153,189 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 2,061,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 555,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 499.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,029,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.