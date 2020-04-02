SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTX opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SMTC has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $65.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.25.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. SMTC had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $90.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SMTC will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTX. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of SMTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SMTC by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in SMTC by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 286,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

