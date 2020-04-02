Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Solar Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $22.50 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61. Solar Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 36.21%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Solar Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $294,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 165,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,181.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Peteka purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $253,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 245,377 shares of company stock worth $3,300,447 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Solar Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solar Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Solar Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

