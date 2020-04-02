Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,408,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,943 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10,121.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 923,671 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 29,422.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 765,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 762,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,950,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SOI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $242.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $19.31.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

