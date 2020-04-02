Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Laidlaw assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Soleno Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.20. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $4.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 446,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 149,100 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Abingworth LLP lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 6,969,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,932,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

