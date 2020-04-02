Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Soliton in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Soliton in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

SOLY opened at $7.27 on Thursday. Soliton has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Soliton will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOLY. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Soliton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,667,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Soliton by 2,189.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 44,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Soliton by 168.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 37,798 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Soliton during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Soliton by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

