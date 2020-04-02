SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $44.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

