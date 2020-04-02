Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SONA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.18. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.03 million for the quarter. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 9.87%. Analysts anticipate that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 514,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,419.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 72,584 shares of company stock worth $758,213. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 291,640 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 659,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,786,000 after buying an additional 70,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 43,563 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 222,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 32,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 26,409 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

