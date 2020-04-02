Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.43 million, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.45. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $248.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.49 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

