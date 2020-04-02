Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,515,409 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 2,096,187 shares.The stock last traded at $20.42 and had previously closed at $18.17.

TSG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stars Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.92.

The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.94.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.19 million. Stars Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stars Group Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stars Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,353,000 after purchasing an additional 350,269 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stars Group by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stars Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG)

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

