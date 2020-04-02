Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBT opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $215.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 46.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 789.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 127,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

