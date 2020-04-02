Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 12,711 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,878,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,286,000 after acquiring an additional 105,847 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,220,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,785,000 after buying an additional 1,950,942 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,568,000 after buying an additional 2,422,716 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,241,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,870,000 after buying an additional 936,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,282,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,290,000 after buying an additional 396,550 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AQN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Howard Weil cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.42.

NYSE:AQN opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $16.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.