Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 2,509 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 10,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,129,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 271.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.74 and a quick ratio of 15.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.30. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $145.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASND. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

