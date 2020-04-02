Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 8,781 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 155.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QSR opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.06.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

