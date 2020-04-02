Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,310 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Coty were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Coty in the third quarter valued at about $381,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 246,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Coty in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Coty by 7.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 252,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni purchased 15,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

NYSE COTY opened at $4.46 on Thursday. Coty Inc has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

