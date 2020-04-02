Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 124.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian raised its position in Jack in the Box by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Jack in the Box by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Jack in the Box by 3.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Jack in the Box by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Jack in the Box by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $31.88 on Thursday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $93.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.58.

In related news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $509,699.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,508 shares in the company, valued at $13,470,084.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,657.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,225 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,818. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

