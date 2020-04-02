Stifel Financial Corp Has $885,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.34% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIZD. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $8.27 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.