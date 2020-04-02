Stifel Financial Corp Has $894,000 Holdings in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point downgraded Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

NYSE:AUB opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $34.90. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.70 million.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

