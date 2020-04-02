Stifel Financial Corp Has $912,000 Stock Position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,004,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,037,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 132,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,758,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,697,000 after acquiring an additional 99,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

ARES stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.75. Ares Management Corp has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.