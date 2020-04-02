Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 1,050 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.38% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 363.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,268,000.

IBUY stock opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.11. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $56.46.

