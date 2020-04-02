Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 82,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 230,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport alerts:

In other Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,800 shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $179,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 302,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,286,037.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ETV opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.