Stifel Financial Corp Sells 182,021 Shares of China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 182,021 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.77% of China XD Plastics worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of China XD Plastics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 711,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised China XD Plastics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

CXDC opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 million, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50. China XD Plastics Company Ltd has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78.

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

