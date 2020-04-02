Stifel Financial Corp Sells 18,520 Shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,520 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AZZ were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in AZZ by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,129,000 after purchasing an additional 47,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AZZ by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,843,000 after purchasing an additional 250,601 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in AZZ by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AZZ by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AZZ by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.11. AZZ Inc has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.49.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. AZZ had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZZ. ValuEngine raised AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

