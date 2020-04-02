Stifel Financial Corp Sells 35,783 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,783 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 22,706 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 32,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $265.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

