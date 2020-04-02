Stifel Financial Corp Sells 5,484 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 35,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 23,008 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,116,000.

ICF stock opened at $85.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.54. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

