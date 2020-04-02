Stifel Financial Corp Sells 622 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,582 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 690.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

In other news, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $229,034.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $234,503.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 47,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $26.53 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $741.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $42.44.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $76.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

EFSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.