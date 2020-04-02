Stifel Financial Corp Sells 829 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 326.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after acquiring an additional 408,939 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 497,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 55,198 shares during the period. Tlwm boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 432,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 210,259 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 332,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,331,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $35.85 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average is $46.48.

