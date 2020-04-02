Stifel Financial Corp Takes $887,000 Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 29,492 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSG opened at $9.13 on Thursday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $16.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

