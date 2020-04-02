Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,053 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 581% compared to the typical daily volume of 448 call options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,714,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,781,000 after acquiring an additional 288,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,276,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,010,000 after purchasing an additional 29,235 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,716,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,971,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,129,000 after buying an additional 314,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,336,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,559,000 after buying an additional 19,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

