SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SMMT has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get SUMMIT THERAPEU/S alerts:

Shares of SMMT opened at $2.32 on Thursday. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 77,728 shares during the period. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SUMMIT THERAPEU/S

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.