SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get SUNDANCE ENERGY/S alerts:

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $156.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) by 410.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,015 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,389 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.