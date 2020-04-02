SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,513,100 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the February 27th total of 21,760,000 shares. Currently, 30.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,608,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $779.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.50 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59. SunPower has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $16.04.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen lowered SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

In related news, Director S.A. Total acquired 42,134 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $283,983.16. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $42,095.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,917.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,174,805 shares of company stock worth $8,782,142 and have sold 59,577 shares worth $535,321. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,125,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 71,894 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 96,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 23,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.