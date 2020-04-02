Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

RUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from to in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.44.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $243.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $28,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 721,867 shares of company stock worth $11,770,458. 9.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $3,488,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,718,000 after acquiring an additional 41,594 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 280,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 21,051 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

