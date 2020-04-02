Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Surgery Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Benchmark lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Surgery Partners from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of SGRY opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $517.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 52,179 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 184,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 92,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

