Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) PT Set at CHF 90 by UBS Group

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been given a CHF 90 price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SREN. Barclays set a CHF 119 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 80 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 108 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 101.22.

Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of CHF 81.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

