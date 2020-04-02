Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $331.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $12.27.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,694.59% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Briggs Morrison acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $125,125.00. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 91,018 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 101,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 22,208 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.