TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Short Interest Update

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,278,800 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the February 27th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE TCP opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88. TC Pipelines has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Get TC Pipelines alerts:

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 69.23% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Pipelines will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of TC Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of TC Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for TC Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.