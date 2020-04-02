Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $6.51 on Thursday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCRR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In related news, Director Neil W. Gibson sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $339,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil W. Gibson sold 17,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $116,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,491 shares of company stock worth $482,467 in the last ninety days. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

