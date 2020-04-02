Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Techtronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

TTNDY opened at $32.13 on Thursday. Techtronic Industries has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $45.73.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care and appliances in Hong Kong, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers industrial power tools, industrial power equipment, power tool accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, accessories, professional tools, do-it-yourselfer (DIY) power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

