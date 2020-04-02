Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Tel-Instrument Electronics stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61.

Get Tel-Instrument Electronics alerts:

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 58.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Company Profile

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.