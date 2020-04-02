Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of TLK opened at $18.45 on Thursday. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 503,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,175,000 after acquiring an additional 28,205 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn in the 3rd quarter worth $2,013,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 75,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

