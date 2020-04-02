Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TLKGY opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Telkom SA Ltd ADS has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Telkom SA Ltd ADS Company Profile

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following business units: Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Yellow Pages. The Openserve business unit includes broadband solutions, optical and carrier solutions, enterprise solutions; and interconnect-based services connecting South Africa to the world.

