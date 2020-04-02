Ternium (NYSE:TX) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84. Ternium has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Ternium had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Ternium’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

