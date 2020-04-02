Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

Shares of TRI opened at $65.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.25. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 370,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,910,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,684,000 after acquiring an additional 123,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

