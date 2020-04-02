Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Sidoti lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Shares of THO opened at $37.79 on Thursday. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.18.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jan Suwinski purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.19 per share, with a total value of $74,380.00. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Thor Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Thor Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Thor Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

