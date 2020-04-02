ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TYEKF opened at $5.18 on Thursday. ThyssenKrupp has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26.

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

