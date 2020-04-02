Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,297,400 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the February 27th total of 9,290,000 shares. Approximately 14.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,687,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. Tilray has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $64.85.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.27). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 191.75%. The business had revenue of $46.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 202.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,696,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,456,301.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $3,447,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Tilray by 710.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Tilray from to in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Tilray to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

